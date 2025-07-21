Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

