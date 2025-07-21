Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $220.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.