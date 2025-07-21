Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,136,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,618,000. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 3.67% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,410,000 after acquiring an additional 427,626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 396,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,373 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 349,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter.

JMEE opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

