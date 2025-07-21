Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.53, Zacks reports. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

Ryanair Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of RYAAY opened at $56.15 on Monday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryanair stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 658.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,361 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ryanair worth $42,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

