Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5%

DE opened at $502.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.85 and a 200 day moving average of $481.48.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $560.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.