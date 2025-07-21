Miller Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miller Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic reduced their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5%

PFE stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

