PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,093,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,116 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,690,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,972,000. Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,642,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after buying an additional 485,031 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RECS opened at $37.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

