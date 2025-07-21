PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $56.64 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

