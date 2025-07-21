PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $289.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $290.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

