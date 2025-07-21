Lunt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $44.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

