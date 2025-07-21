Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $23.10 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $159.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.