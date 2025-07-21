Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,323 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,007 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after buying an additional 468,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after buying an additional 401,061 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $48.95 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.