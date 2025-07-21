Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $153.16 on Monday. Universal Display Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $234.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.18.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

