Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 1,272 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLQM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 116,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 530,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 145,480 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 713,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

FLQM opened at $54.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $59.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

