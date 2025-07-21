Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,272,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,652,000 after buying an additional 1,652,140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,104,000 after buying an additional 724,850 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 672,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after buying an additional 366,312 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 745,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 282,788 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,296,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.4%

KBWB stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

