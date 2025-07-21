Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $99,445,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $244.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.97. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $251.60. The firm has a market cap of $686.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

