Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Stock Down 2.8%

EXE stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. Analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

