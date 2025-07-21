Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after buying an additional 384,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after acquiring an additional 370,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after acquiring an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $143.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

