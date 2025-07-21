iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,321,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,740,000 after acquiring an additional 104,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,182,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,448,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of USMV opened at $93.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.