Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 1,366 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

