35,206 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 3.3% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.44.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $188.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $191.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

