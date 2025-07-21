Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $800,000 in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

PVAL stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

