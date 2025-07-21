Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,852 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4,360.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $434.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $436.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

