Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $54,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $108.72 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 22.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

