William Allan Corp Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

William Allan Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. The trade was a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,046,430.20. This trade represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,897,063 shares of company stock worth $1,570,909,812 over the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $131.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

