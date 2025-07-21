Lunt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,105 Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,610.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2,069.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NORW opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

