Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $367,000 in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,104.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,119.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,013.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $972.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.