OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of International Paper by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in International Paper by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. International Paper Company has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.