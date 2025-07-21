Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Has $309,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,005,000 after buying an additional 12,353,441 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after buying an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,840,000 after buying an additional 5,254,721 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $79,113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $50,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $17.48 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

