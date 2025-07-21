Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

