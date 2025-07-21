Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 473 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.58.

SBUX stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

