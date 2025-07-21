Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $769.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

