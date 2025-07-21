CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.
CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 204,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
