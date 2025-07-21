iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $49,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,034,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,699,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,817,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,384,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,082,000 after purchasing an additional 56,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,574.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,296,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,519 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT opened at $137.38 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $137.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.58.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

