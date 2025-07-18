Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,946,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 187,585 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

