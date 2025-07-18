Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Position Lessened by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449 in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

