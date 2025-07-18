Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $159,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,015,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,174,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SPLG opened at $73.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

