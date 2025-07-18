Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 2,363 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Pool by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $298.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.78.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

