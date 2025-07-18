Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,393,000 after acquiring an additional 741,782 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 43,825 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $4,673,936.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,563 shares in the company, valued at $18,403,843.95. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $105.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

