Whittier Trust Co. Has $422,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SBI opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

