Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,817,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

ITOT stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $137.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

