iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

