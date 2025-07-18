Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $7,380,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $240.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.47.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

