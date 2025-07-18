18,927 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

