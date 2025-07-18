Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $155.50 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $121.81 and a 1-year high of $167.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.72.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

