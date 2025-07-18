Whittier Trust Co. Buys 496 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Dover by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 5.5% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:DOV opened at $190.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.16. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

