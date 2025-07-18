Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $115,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.68.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

