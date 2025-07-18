Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 28,277 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,246,000 after purchasing an additional 854,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,654,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3,366.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 232,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 225,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,064,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,438 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $81.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

