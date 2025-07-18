Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,360 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

RWR opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

