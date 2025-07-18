Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

